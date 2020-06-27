8404 East 114th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

If you are looking for a 3 bed 1.5 bath house you’ve found it!This gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a large newly updated kitchenThis house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right next to Longview lake.Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.