Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8404 East 114th Terrace
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

8404 East 114th Terrace

8404 East 114th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8404 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
If you are looking for a 3 bed 1.5 bath house you’ve found it!This gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a large newly updated kitchenThis house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right next to Longview lake.Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 East 114th Terrace have any available units?
8404 East 114th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 East 114th Terrace have?
Some of 8404 East 114th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 East 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8404 East 114th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 East 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8404 East 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8404 East 114th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8404 East 114th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8404 East 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 East 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 East 114th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8404 East 114th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8404 East 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8404 East 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 East 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 East 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
