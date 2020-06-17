All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8315 North East 116th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8315 North East 116th St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

8315 North East 116th St

8315 NE 116th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8315 NE 116th St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Listing From the Kevin McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse, call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. Available NOW. Offering half a month off rent if possession is taken by 9/30!! $1600 Monthly Rent + $7 monthly re-occurring credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1600 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150 one time Administrative Fee.This beautiful home features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The home has vaulted ceilings and stunning hardwood floors in the kitchen with an island. Connected to the kitchen is the large living room with a stone fireplace. There is also a finished basement! the outside has a large deck that overlooks a spacious backyard; perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The home is also a part of the Liberty School District. Call today to schedule and see this wonderful home! Property available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 North East 116th St have any available units?
8315 North East 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 North East 116th St have?
Some of 8315 North East 116th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 North East 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
8315 North East 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 North East 116th St pet-friendly?
No, 8315 North East 116th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8315 North East 116th St offer parking?
No, 8315 North East 116th St does not offer parking.
Does 8315 North East 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 North East 116th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 North East 116th St have a pool?
Yes, 8315 North East 116th St has a pool.
Does 8315 North East 116th St have accessible units?
No, 8315 North East 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 North East 116th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8315 North East 116th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary