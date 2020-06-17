8315 North East 116th St

Amenities

Listing From the Kevin McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse, call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. Available NOW. Offering half a month off rent if possession is taken by 9/30!! $1600 Monthly Rent + $7 monthly re-occurring credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1600 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150 one time Administrative Fee.This beautiful home features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The home has vaulted ceilings and stunning hardwood floors in the kitchen with an island. Connected to the kitchen is the large living room with a stone fireplace. There is also a finished basement! the outside has a large deck that overlooks a spacious backyard; perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The home is also a part of the Liberty School District. Call today to schedule and see this wonderful home! Property available now!