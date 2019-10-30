8309 East 110th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home with great floor plan! Featuring a HUGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom offers hard wood floors that are in great condition. Private back yard view off of spacious balcony. Includes a 1 car attached garage as well. Don't miss out so set up your self guided tour today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.