All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8309 East 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8309 East 110th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8309 East 110th Street

8309 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8309 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home with great floor plan! Featuring a HUGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom offers hard wood floors that are in great condition. Private back yard view off of spacious balcony. Includes a 1 car attached garage as well. Don't miss out so set up your self guided tour today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 East 110th Street have any available units?
8309 East 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 East 110th Street have?
Some of 8309 East 110th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8309 East 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 East 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8309 East 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8309 East 110th Street offers parking.
Does 8309 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 8309 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8309 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 8309 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 East 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary