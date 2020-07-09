All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

8151 Holmes apt

8151 Holmes Road · No Longer Available
Location

8151 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad362bb039 ----
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near 85th and Holmes. Features fully equipped kitchen, family room with fireplace, large bedroom, off-street parking and on-site laundry. Secured entry. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8151 Holmes apt have any available units?
8151 Holmes apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8151 Holmes apt have?
Some of 8151 Holmes apt's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8151 Holmes apt currently offering any rent specials?
8151 Holmes apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8151 Holmes apt pet-friendly?
No, 8151 Holmes apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8151 Holmes apt offer parking?
No, 8151 Holmes apt does not offer parking.
Does 8151 Holmes apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8151 Holmes apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8151 Holmes apt have a pool?
No, 8151 Holmes apt does not have a pool.
Does 8151 Holmes apt have accessible units?
No, 8151 Holmes apt does not have accessible units.
Does 8151 Holmes apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 8151 Holmes apt does not have units with dishwashers.

