8151 Holmes apt

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad362bb039 ----

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near 85th and Holmes. Features fully equipped kitchen, family room with fireplace, large bedroom, off-street parking and on-site laundry. Secured entry. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

On Site Laundry

Stove

Vinyl Flooring