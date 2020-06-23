All apartments in Kansas City
8100 summit

8100 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8100 summit Available 07/10/20 {8100} Gorgeous remodel West Waldo + Fantastic Location + Corner Fenced Lot + 1 Car Garage + Deck - This adorable and completely renovated Waldo home will be available for move in this July!

Dark hardwood floors on the main level, fresh neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is updated with white on white finishes, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, tile backsplash.

2 bedrooms on main level are very spacious. Bathroom on main level also totally updated and all new!

Master bedroom upstairs is huge and has a walk in closet! Security system available!

Kitchen walks out to deck & fully fenced back yard. 1 car garage!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3797779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 summit have any available units?
8100 summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 summit have?
Some of 8100 summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 summit currently offering any rent specials?
8100 summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 summit pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 summit is pet friendly.
Does 8100 summit offer parking?
Yes, 8100 summit offers parking.
Does 8100 summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 summit have a pool?
No, 8100 summit does not have a pool.
Does 8100 summit have accessible units?
No, 8100 summit does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 summit does not have units with dishwashers.
