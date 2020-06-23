Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8100 summit Available 07/10/20 {8100} Gorgeous remodel West Waldo + Fantastic Location + Corner Fenced Lot + 1 Car Garage + Deck - This adorable and completely renovated Waldo home will be available for move in this July!



Dark hardwood floors on the main level, fresh neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is updated with white on white finishes, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, tile backsplash.



2 bedrooms on main level are very spacious. Bathroom on main level also totally updated and all new!



Master bedroom upstairs is huge and has a walk in closet! Security system available!



Kitchen walks out to deck & fully fenced back yard. 1 car garage!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3797779)