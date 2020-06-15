All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 808 West Gregory Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
808 West Gregory Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 West Gregory Boulevard

808 West Gregory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 West Gregory Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious kitchen, formal dining and living room, huge master bedroom. Arched doorways, hardwood floors, large deck & fenced backyard for entertaining. Private drive to detached garage. Close to the Plaza, UMKC, Trolley Trail and Waldo & Brookside shops and restaurants.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have any available units?
808 West Gregory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have?
Some of 808 West Gregory Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 West Gregory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
808 West Gregory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 West Gregory Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 West Gregory Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 808 West Gregory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 West Gregory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 808 West Gregory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 808 West Gregory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 808 West Gregory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 West Gregory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary