808 West Gregory Boulevard

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious kitchen, formal dining and living room, huge master bedroom. Arched doorways, hardwood floors, large deck & fenced backyard for entertaining. Private drive to detached garage. Close to the Plaza, UMKC, Trolley Trail and Waldo & Brookside shops and restaurants.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



