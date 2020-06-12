Rent Calculator
7920 E 117th Street
7920 E 117th Street
7920 East 117th Street
No Longer Available
Location
7920 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease Today!! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage, spacious living room area and open kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com
(RLNE5769886)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7920 E 117th Street have any available units?
7920 E 117th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7920 E 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7920 E 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 E 117th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7920 E 117th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7920 E 117th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7920 E 117th Street offers parking.
Does 7920 E 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 E 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 E 117th Street have a pool?
No, 7920 E 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7920 E 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 7920 E 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 E 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 E 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 E 117th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 E 117th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
