Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7905 East 117th Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 PM

7905 East 117th Place

7905 East 117th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7905 East 117th Place, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 East 117th Place have any available units?
7905 East 117th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7905 East 117th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7905 East 117th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 East 117th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 East 117th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7905 East 117th Place offer parking?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not offer parking.
Does 7905 East 117th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 East 117th Place have a pool?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7905 East 117th Place have accessible units?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 East 117th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 East 117th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 East 117th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
