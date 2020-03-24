All apartments in Kansas City
7808 East 112th Street

7808 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7808 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We know you have many choices available to you in this area, but only this one is looked after by a professional Management company that cares! Beautifully remodeled with brand new floors and paint, this fresh 3-Bed, 1-Bath home is streets ahead of the others in the neighborhood, and features a large fenced rear yard on a quiet street. The garage has been converted into a large 4th bedroom or playroom, and all bedrooms have large built-in closets.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 East 112th Street have any available units?
7808 East 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7808 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7808 East 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7808 East 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7808 East 112th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7808 East 112th Street offers parking.
Does 7808 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 East 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 East 112th Street have a pool?
No, 7808 East 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7808 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 7808 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 East 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 East 112th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 East 112th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

