7808 East 112th Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

We know you have many choices available to you in this area, but only this one is looked after by a professional Management company that cares! Beautifully remodeled with brand new floors and paint, this fresh 3-Bed, 1-Bath home is streets ahead of the others in the neighborhood, and features a large fenced rear yard on a quiet street. The garage has been converted into a large 4th bedroom or playroom, and all bedrooms have large built-in closets.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.