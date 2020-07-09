7801 Smalley Avenue

Amenities

This fully renovated home is located right between I-435 and Blue Ridge Blvd just south of Gregory Blvd. making it a wonderful option for any city commuter!



This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, more than enough room for the entire family! Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring greets you as you enter into the front door and are showcased nicely thanks to the large windows allowing for tons of natural light to fill the space. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and fixtures, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms have also been beautifully done with new tile, vanities and fixtures as well. This place really does feel brand new from top to bottom!



Don't miss out on your opportunity to be the first person to live in this fully resorted Kansas City rental home!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.