Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

7801 Smalley Avenue

7801 Smalley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Smalley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This fully renovated home is located right between I-435 and Blue Ridge Blvd just south of Gregory Blvd. making it a wonderful option for any city commuter!

This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, more than enough room for the entire family!  Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring greets you as you enter into the front door and are showcased nicely thanks to the large windows allowing for tons of natural light to fill the space.  The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and fixtures, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances!  Both bathrooms have also been beautifully done with new tile, vanities and fixtures as well.  This place really does feel brand new from top to bottom!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to be the first person to live in this fully resorted Kansas City rental home!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Smalley Avenue have any available units?
7801 Smalley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Smalley Avenue have?
Some of 7801 Smalley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Smalley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Smalley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Smalley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 Smalley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7801 Smalley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7801 Smalley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Smalley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Smalley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Smalley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7801 Smalley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Smalley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7801 Smalley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Smalley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Smalley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

