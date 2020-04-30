All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7731 Kenwood Avenue

7731 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bigger than it looks and beautifully remodeled this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath is coming soon! The spacious formal living room has a lovely decorative fireplace and the f room downstairs has one, too. The dining room walks out to a patio and the kitchen has tons of counter space. The two large bedrooms are on the main floor and both have huge closets. One bedroom is in the basement with a gorgeous fireplace. New carpet throughout the home! Two car unattached garage in the back of the property.

Sorry no pets allowed at this property.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
7731 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 7731 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7731 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7731 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7731 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7731 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7731 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7731 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

