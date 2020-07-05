All apartments in Kansas City
7622 Baltimore

7622 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic Remodeled Duplex only blocks from Waldo Shops & Restaurants - This is a beautifully remodeled half duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths. It has brand new everything! The kitchen offer stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Built-Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite counters,Tile backsplash, and brand new cabinets. All of the hardwoods have been refinished and every wall has been repainted. This unit is the whole second floor. It includes one garage parking spot and 2 driveway spots. Pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent per month.

Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

For showings call Rick at 913-221-6517
Rent $1250.00 per Month.

(RLNE2243176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 Baltimore have any available units?
7622 Baltimore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7622 Baltimore have?
Some of 7622 Baltimore's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7622 Baltimore currently offering any rent specials?
7622 Baltimore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 Baltimore pet-friendly?
Yes, 7622 Baltimore is pet friendly.
Does 7622 Baltimore offer parking?
Yes, 7622 Baltimore offers parking.
Does 7622 Baltimore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 Baltimore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 Baltimore have a pool?
No, 7622 Baltimore does not have a pool.
Does 7622 Baltimore have accessible units?
No, 7622 Baltimore does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 Baltimore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7622 Baltimore has units with dishwashers.

