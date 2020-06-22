7605 East 47th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

You do not want to miss out on this 3 bdrm Ranch! This home is beautifully finished with an open concept floor plan offering lots of light. The kitchen is gigantic and is perfect for those that like to entertain friends and family over food. You'll appreicate the extra counter top and cabinet space. Not to mention the appliances are included as well. Come check out this house and see for yourself why you dont want to miss out! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.