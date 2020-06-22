All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7605 East 47th Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

7605 East 47th Terrace

7605 East 47th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7605 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You do not want to miss out on this 3 bdrm Ranch! This home is beautifully finished with an open concept floor plan offering lots of light. The kitchen is gigantic and is perfect for those that like to entertain friends and family over food. You'll appreicate the extra counter top and cabinet space. Not to mention the appliances are included as well. Come check out this house and see for yourself why you dont want to miss out! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have any available units?
7605 East 47th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7605 East 47th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7605 East 47th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 East 47th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 East 47th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 East 47th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 East 47th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
