Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

7604 E 108th Terrace

7604 East 108th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7604 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained and updated home in Kansas City Mo. 4 bedroom 1 bath slab home. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home and it has some built in shelving that is perfect for displaying pictures. This property also has a great yard. Please call Swift RPM for more details at 913-276-4318.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have any available units?
7604 E 108th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 E 108th Terrace have?
Some of 7604 E 108th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 E 108th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7604 E 108th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 E 108th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 E 108th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
