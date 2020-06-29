7604 E 108th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Well maintained and updated home in Kansas City Mo. 4 bedroom 1 bath slab home. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home and it has some built in shelving that is perfect for displaying pictures. This property also has a great yard. Please call Swift RPM for more details at 913-276-4318.