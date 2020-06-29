7604 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134 Ruskin Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained and updated home in Kansas City Mo. 4 bedroom 1 bath slab home. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home and it has some built in shelving that is perfect for displaying pictures. This property also has a great yard. Please call Swift RPM for more details at 913-276-4318.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 E 108th Terrace have any available units?
7604 E 108th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.