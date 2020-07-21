All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

7507 E. 107th Street

7507 East 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7507 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
3 bed, 1 bath--Ruskin Heights Home - This single story, ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is carpet throughout the home except in the kitchen and bath. You walk right into the spacious living room that has an open concept to the dining and kitchen areas. You can walk right out the back door in the kitchen to your very large fenced in back yard. There is a single car garage that has the laundry room off it so everything is on one level for you in this home!

Vouchers are welcomed. Pets are welcomed. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

Some Qualifications:
*No evictions within the past 5 year
*No felonies within the past 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent in your gross household income

(RLNE5064859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 E. 107th Street have any available units?
7507 E. 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 E. 107th Street have?
Some of 7507 E. 107th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 E. 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7507 E. 107th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 E. 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 E. 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7507 E. 107th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7507 E. 107th Street offers parking.
Does 7507 E. 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 E. 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 E. 107th Street have a pool?
No, 7507 E. 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7507 E. 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 7507 E. 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 E. 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 E. 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
