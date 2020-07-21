7507 E. 107th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 1 bath--Ruskin Heights Home - This single story, ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is carpet throughout the home except in the kitchen and bath. You walk right into the spacious living room that has an open concept to the dining and kitchen areas. You can walk right out the back door in the kitchen to your very large fenced in back yard. There is a single car garage that has the laundry room off it so everything is on one level for you in this home!



Vouchers are welcomed. Pets are welcomed. All utilities are tenants responsibility.



Some Qualifications:

*No evictions within the past 5 year

*No felonies within the past 10 years

*Must make 3x the monthly rent in your gross household income



(RLNE5064859)