Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:32 PM

7427 Arleta Blvd

7427 Arleta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7427 Arleta Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adce3b60f1 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, washer/dryer hookups, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. ach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Arleta Blvd have any available units?
7427 Arleta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7427 Arleta Blvd have?
Some of 7427 Arleta Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 Arleta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Arleta Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Arleta Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Arleta Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Arleta Blvd offer parking?
No, 7427 Arleta Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7427 Arleta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7427 Arleta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Arleta Blvd have a pool?
No, 7427 Arleta Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Arleta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7427 Arleta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Arleta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 Arleta Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
