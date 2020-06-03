7427 Arleta Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adce3b60f1 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, washer/dryer hookups, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. ach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove