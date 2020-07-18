7413 Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home offers so much for so little! The home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It also boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, a large basement and tons of living space. Outside, the home showcases a spacious fenced-in yard and large deck that could be great for entertaining or for just relaxing! The home is also a part of the Hickman Mills school district. This house is ready and available to be called home so call today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.