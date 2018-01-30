All apartments in Kansas City
August 29 2019

7351 Walnut St.

7351 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

7351 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
**AVAILABLE NOW** Waldo Tudor Charmer + Deck with Fenced Yard + 2 Car Tandem Garage - Historical home on a corner lot in the heart of Waldo! Its got the space you need AND the old charm that you want! This home has beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout as well as terrific craftsmanship! The galley kitchen is light and bright with immediate access to the back yard and deck. The living room opens to the dining room to create great space for entertaining. In between the dining room and kitchen is a flex room perfect for a small desk. The upstairs bedroom is best utilized as a bonus room or office due to HVAC limitations. Unfinished basement offers much-needed storage plus access to the two-car tandem garage. Sorry, no cats please.

Living Room - 19x11
Dining Room - 1312
Kitchen - 10x9
Master Bedroom - 12x11
Bedroom 2 - 11x11
Bedroom 3 - 19x10

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 Walnut St. have any available units?
7351 Walnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7351 Walnut St. have?
Some of 7351 Walnut St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
7351 Walnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 Walnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7351 Walnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 7351 Walnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 7351 Walnut St. offers parking.
Does 7351 Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 Walnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 7351 Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 7351 Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 7351 Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 Walnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
