7351 Walnut St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW** Waldo Tudor Charmer + Deck with Fenced Yard + 2 Car Tandem Garage - Historical home on a corner lot in the heart of Waldo! Its got the space you need AND the old charm that you want! This home has beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout as well as terrific craftsmanship! The galley kitchen is light and bright with immediate access to the back yard and deck. The living room opens to the dining room to create great space for entertaining. In between the dining room and kitchen is a flex room perfect for a small desk. The upstairs bedroom is best utilized as a bonus room or office due to HVAC limitations. Unfinished basement offers much-needed storage plus access to the two-car tandem garage. Sorry, no cats please.



Living Room - 19x11

Dining Room - 1312

Kitchen - 10x9

Master Bedroom - 12x11

Bedroom 2 - 11x11

Bedroom 3 - 19x10



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5081312)