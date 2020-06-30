725 East 54th Street

Amenities
This cute 3 bed 1 bath house is ready for you to look at! It features beautiful hardwood floors, cabinetry throughout the house, and a spacious fenced-in lawn.
This house is located very close to both the University of Missouri Kansas City and Rockhurst University. It is also just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity; come check out this house before it is gone!
House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Back of property is fenced
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.