Kansas City, MO
725 East 54th Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

725 East 54th Street

725 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 East 54th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 3 bed 1 bath house is ready for you to look at! It features beautiful hardwood floors, cabinetry throughout the house, and a spacious fenced-in lawn.

This house is located very close to both the University of Missouri Kansas City and Rockhurst University. It is also just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity; come check out this house before it is gone!

House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Back of property is fenced

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 East 54th Street have any available units?
725 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 725 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 East 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 725 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 725 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

