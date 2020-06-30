725 East 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute 3 bed 1 bath house is ready for you to look at! It features beautiful hardwood floors, cabinetry throughout the house, and a spacious fenced-in lawn.



This house is located very close to both the University of Missouri Kansas City and Rockhurst University. It is also just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity; come check out this house before it is gone!



House has -

- Unfinished basement

- Washer/dryer hookup in basement

- Back of property is fenced



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.