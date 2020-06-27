All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:58 PM

7240 Wallace Avenue

7240 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7240 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Park Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is conveniently located just off Gregory Blvd. and Blue Ridge Blvd. This home sits back on a huge lot in a culdesac, very private and quiet!The house features a large living/dining/kitchen combination with beautiful hardwood flooring and tons of natural light from all the windows.More information and pictures are coming soon!*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed**This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
7240 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7240 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7240 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7240 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
