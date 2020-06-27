7240 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is conveniently located just off Gregory Blvd. and Blue Ridge Blvd. This home sits back on a huge lot in a culdesac, very private and quiet!The house features a large living/dining/kitchen combination with beautiful hardwood flooring and tons of natural light from all the windows.More information and pictures are coming soon!*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed**This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.