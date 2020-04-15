7236 Bellefontaine Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath with Beautiful Bay Windows - Norble & Gregory Ridge Neighborhood
Bay Windows in Family Room
Quaint Kitchen with separate dining area
New Carpet
Master Bathroom has walk in shower
Offstreet Parking
Unfinished basement
New Paint
Access to Backyard from dining room and also basement
Central Air
Walkable to restaurants
Near Swope Park off Leash Dog Park
Close to Lakeside Nature Center, Fox Hollow Trail and Heart of America Golf Course
3 miles to Trader Joes
Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.
Available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants
Seeking High-Quality, Long Term Tenants with strong rental and employment history, and decent credit.
This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
$45 non-refundable application fee
To schedule a showing, please call or email:
Leslie Johnson
913.333.0049 Cell
lesliejohnson549@gmail.com
(RLNE5031822)