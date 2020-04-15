7236 Bellefontaine Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bath with Beautiful Bay Windows - Norble & Gregory Ridge Neighborhood

Bay Windows in Family Room

Quaint Kitchen with separate dining area

New Carpet

Master Bathroom has walk in shower

Offstreet Parking

Unfinished basement

New Paint

Access to Backyard from dining room and also basement

Central Air



Walkable to restaurants

Near Swope Park off Leash Dog Park

Close to Lakeside Nature Center, Fox Hollow Trail and Heart of America Golf Course

3 miles to Trader Joes



Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.

Available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants

Seeking High-Quality, Long Term Tenants with strong rental and employment history, and decent credit.

This is a non-smoking unit

Crime/Drug Free Property

Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)

$45 non-refundable application fee



To schedule a showing, please call or email:

Leslie Johnson

913.333.0049 Cell

lesliejohnson549@gmail.com



