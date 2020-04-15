All apartments in Kansas City
7236 Bellefontaine Avenue
7236 Bellefontaine Avenue

7236 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7236 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2 Bath with Beautiful Bay Windows - Norble & Gregory Ridge Neighborhood
Bay Windows in Family Room
Quaint Kitchen with separate dining area
New Carpet
Master Bathroom has walk in shower
Offstreet Parking
Unfinished basement
New Paint
Access to Backyard from dining room and also basement
Central Air

Walkable to restaurants
Near Swope Park off Leash Dog Park
Close to Lakeside Nature Center, Fox Hollow Trail and Heart of America Golf Course
3 miles to Trader Joes

Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.
Available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants
Seeking High-Quality, Long Term Tenants with strong rental and employment history, and decent credit.
This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
$45 non-refundable application fee

To schedule a showing, please call or email:
Leslie Johnson
913.333.0049 Cell
lesliejohnson549@gmail.com

(RLNE5031822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have any available units?
7236 Bellefontaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have?
Some of 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7236 Bellefontaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
