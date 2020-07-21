All apartments in Kansas City
7100 East 86th Street

7100 East 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7100 East 86th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4BD/2BTH home features a unique layout and was recently remodeled by Conrex. 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms down, dining room and living room.
The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, and the home has all new flooring, and updated modern fixtures throughout. We'll even throw in a fenced in backyard for the furry friends! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 East 86th Street have any available units?
7100 East 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7100 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7100 East 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 East 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7100 East 86th Street offer parking?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7100 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7100 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 East 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 East 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
