7100 East 86th Street

This 4BD/2BTH home features a unique layout and was recently remodeled by Conrex. 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms down, dining room and living room.

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, and the home has all new flooring, and updated modern fixtures throughout. We'll even throw in a fenced in backyard for the furry friends! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.