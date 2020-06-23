All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 700 East 8th Street - 4A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
700 East 8th Street - 4A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 East 8th Street - 4A

700 E 8th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
The Downtown Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

700 E 8th St, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this absolutely stunning downtown condo at the Manhattan Condominiums.
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Utilities except cable are included. Google Fiber! Updated kitchen that is open to the living area for a more open feel.
Kitchen includes dishwasher, gas stove, fridge, and microwave, all stainless steel! Updated frost front cabinets compliment the granite counters.
Hardwood floors are in the entry, hall, living area and bedrooms while the kitchen and bathrooms have a warm stone style tile.
Washer and dryer are included with this unit, which means virtually free laundry!
The Manhattan is fully stocked! It has a 24-hour concierge for tenants.
The roof top deck and pool will be amazing for entertaining or just to relax by yourself.
Full and spacious fitness center also includes tanning and an amazing jacuzzi!
The full size theatre will definitely be something to brag about.
If you're worried about enough room, worry no more! Comes with additional storage. The rent for this unit includes 2 garage parking space.
Secured building that has easy highway access and walk-ability to river market and street car stop.
One year lease. Tenant pays only cable.
(2) garage spaces included in rent. All other utilities included.
Cats and small dogs ok with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have any available units?
700 East 8th Street - 4A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have?
Some of 700 East 8th Street - 4A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 East 8th Street - 4A currently offering any rent specials?
700 East 8th Street - 4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 East 8th Street - 4A pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 East 8th Street - 4A is pet friendly.
Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A offer parking?
Yes, 700 East 8th Street - 4A offers parking.
Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 East 8th Street - 4A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have a pool?
Yes, 700 East 8th Street - 4A has a pool.
Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have accessible units?
No, 700 East 8th Street - 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 700 East 8th Street - 4A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 East 8th Street - 4A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary