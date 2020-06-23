700 East 8th Street - 4A

Amenities

Don't miss out on this absolutely stunning downtown condo at the Manhattan Condominiums.

2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Utilities except cable are included. Google Fiber! Updated kitchen that is open to the living area for a more open feel.

Kitchen includes dishwasher, gas stove, fridge, and microwave, all stainless steel! Updated frost front cabinets compliment the granite counters.

Hardwood floors are in the entry, hall, living area and bedrooms while the kitchen and bathrooms have a warm stone style tile.

Washer and dryer are included with this unit, which means virtually free laundry!

The Manhattan is fully stocked! It has a 24-hour concierge for tenants.

The roof top deck and pool will be amazing for entertaining or just to relax by yourself.

Full and spacious fitness center also includes tanning and an amazing jacuzzi!

The full size theatre will definitely be something to brag about.

If you're worried about enough room, worry no more! Comes with additional storage. The rent for this unit includes 2 garage parking space.

Secured building that has easy highway access and walk-ability to river market and street car stop.

One year lease. Tenant pays only cable.

(2) garage spaces included in rent. All other utilities included.

Cats and small dogs ok with pet deposit.