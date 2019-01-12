All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 4 2020

6828 North Overland Drive

6828 North Overland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6828 North Overland Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Park Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 North Overland Drive have any available units?
6828 North Overland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6828 North Overland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6828 North Overland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 North Overland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 North Overland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive offer parking?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive have a pool?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6828 North Overland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6828 North Overland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

