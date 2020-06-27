6735 Walrond Ave

Amenities
Great price on a great house! Move by Feb. 1st and earn 1 free month of rent with a 13 month lease!
Easy access to highways, The Zoo and Starlight Theater.
House has newly refinished hardwood floors in the living, dining and bedrooms.
Gorgeous crown molding and a window seat add beautiful character to the living and dining room.
Nice front porch and HUGE deck on this large lot! Generously-sized backyard for family gatherings.
Backyard shed adds storage for your lawn supplies.
Galley-style kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel fridge and an electric stove!
1 car attached garage and basement for plenty of storage.
Newer windows and all new blinds.
Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Please no pets, serious inquiries only.
Please no evictions/rental judgments, or felonies.