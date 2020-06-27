All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:08 AM

6735 Walrond Ave

6735 Walrond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6735 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great price on a great house! Move by Feb. 1st and earn 1 free month of rent with a 13 month lease!
Easy access to highways, The Zoo and Starlight Theater.
House has newly refinished hardwood floors in the living, dining and bedrooms.
Gorgeous crown molding and a window seat add beautiful character to the living and dining room.
Nice front porch and HUGE deck on this large lot! Generously-sized backyard for family gatherings.
Backyard shed adds storage for your lawn supplies.
Galley-style kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel fridge and an electric stove!
1 car attached garage and basement for plenty of storage.
Newer windows and all new blinds.
Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Please no pets, serious inquiries only.
Please no evictions/rental judgments, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Walrond Ave have any available units?
6735 Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6735 Walrond Ave have?
Some of 6735 Walrond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Walrond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Walrond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6735 Walrond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Walrond Ave offers parking.
Does 6735 Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 6735 Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 6735 Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 Walrond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
