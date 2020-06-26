6711 LINDEN STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Brookside - Fantastic Brookside home. Updated but the charm remains.

4+ bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors,natural woodwork,updated kitchen with built in breakfast room table, 2 bedrooms and a bath on the 1st floor. Master has his and hers walk in closets, additional bedroom, sunroom and bath on 2nd floor. Hurry it wont last long!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



We are scheduling tours Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm so call to schedule yours today!



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com



(RLNE3434722)