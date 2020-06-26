All apartments in Kansas City
6711 LINDEN STREET
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

6711 LINDEN STREET

6711 Linden Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Linden Rd, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Brookside - Fantastic Brookside home. Updated but the charm remains.
4+ bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors,natural woodwork,updated kitchen with built in breakfast room table, 2 bedrooms and a bath on the 1st floor. Master has his and hers walk in closets, additional bedroom, sunroom and bath on 2nd floor. Hurry it wont last long!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

We are scheduling tours Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm so call to schedule yours today!

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com

(RLNE3434722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

