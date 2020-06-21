All apartments in Kansas City
6701 East 107th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6701 East 107th Street

6701 East 107th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

6701 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. The kitchen also includes a built-in pantry. The home has hardwood floors throughout aside from the kitchen, and the master bedroom includes a 1/2 bath.The dining room has built-in shelving, and allows immediate access to the back deck. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a 1 car garage in the front of the home. Located with easy interstate access, this cozy but modern looking home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 East 107th Street have any available units?
6701 East 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 East 107th Street have?
Some of 6701 East 107th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 East 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6701 East 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 East 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 East 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6701 East 107th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6701 East 107th Street does offer parking.
Does 6701 East 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 East 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 East 107th Street have a pool?
No, 6701 East 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6701 East 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 6701 East 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 East 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 East 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
