6701 East 107th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. The kitchen also includes a built-in pantry. The home has hardwood floors throughout aside from the kitchen, and the master bedroom includes a 1/2 bath.The dining room has built-in shelving, and allows immediate access to the back deck. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a 1 car garage in the front of the home. Located with easy interstate access, this cozy but modern looking home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.