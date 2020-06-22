6658 Flora Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You will love this 3 bed, 1 bath rental home!

Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by January 31!

Close to highway access, 5 minutes to Brookside and Waldo.

Large living and dining space for family and entertaining.

This fresh renovation has all new paint, blinds and refinished hardwood floors throughout.

The fresh kitchen boasts new countertops and black appliances!

Check out the large fenced backyard with plenty of room for the kids and adults to enjoy!

The large basement contains garage space, Washer/Dryer hookups and room for extra storage!

This home also has newer windows for efficiency and security!

Must have clean rental history.

Please no evictions, rental judgments, or felonies!

No pets please!

Serious inquiries only.

Independence and Lees Summit vouchers accepted.