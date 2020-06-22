All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6658 Flora Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6658 Flora Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6658 Flora Ave

6658 Flora Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6658 Flora Cir, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will love this 3 bed, 1 bath rental home!
Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by January 31!
Close to highway access, 5 minutes to Brookside and Waldo.
Large living and dining space for family and entertaining.
This fresh renovation has all new paint, blinds and refinished hardwood floors throughout.
The fresh kitchen boasts new countertops and black appliances!
Check out the large fenced backyard with plenty of room for the kids and adults to enjoy!
The large basement contains garage space, Washer/Dryer hookups and room for extra storage!
This home also has newer windows for efficiency and security!
Must have clean rental history.
Please no evictions, rental judgments, or felonies!
No pets please!
Serious inquiries only.
Independence and Lees Summit vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6658 Flora Ave have any available units?
6658 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6658 Flora Ave have?
Some of 6658 Flora Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6658 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6658 Flora Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6658 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6658 Flora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6658 Flora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6658 Flora Ave does offer parking.
Does 6658 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6658 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6658 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 6658 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6658 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 6658 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6658 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6658 Flora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary