All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6617 East 9th South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6617 East 9th South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6617 East 9th South

6617 E 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6617 E 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64126
Sheffield

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Another Great Listing From Faisal and Renters Warehouse! This property is located on a corner lot. Spacious layout with 1 level living. Home has been freshly painted and floors have been replaced in some areas and refinished in others. 1 Stall carport included in the rent along with the trash. Application fee s $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 East 9th South have any available units?
6617 East 9th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6617 East 9th South currently offering any rent specials?
6617 East 9th South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 East 9th South pet-friendly?
No, 6617 East 9th South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6617 East 9th South offer parking?
Yes, 6617 East 9th South offers parking.
Does 6617 East 9th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 East 9th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 East 9th South have a pool?
No, 6617 East 9th South does not have a pool.
Does 6617 East 9th South have accessible units?
No, 6617 East 9th South does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 East 9th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 East 9th South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 East 9th South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 East 9th South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary