6617 East 9th South

Another Great Listing From Faisal and Renters Warehouse! This property is located on a corner lot. Spacious layout with 1 level living. Home has been freshly painted and floors have been replaced in some areas and refinished in others. 1 Stall carport included in the rent along with the trash. Application fee s $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Schedule your showing today!!