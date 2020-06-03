All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6428 East 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6428 East 16th St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

6428 East 16th St

6428 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6428 East 16th Street, Kansas City, MO 64126
East Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4433d3d0a6 ---- Nicely updated and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove with beautiful granite countertops that opens up to large living room. Great front porch. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 non-refundable and $15 monthly pet fee. Tenant responsible for setting up their own trash pickup. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Deck/Patio Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 East 16th St have any available units?
6428 East 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 East 16th St have?
Some of 6428 East 16th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 East 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
6428 East 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 East 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 East 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 6428 East 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 6428 East 16th St offers parking.
Does 6428 East 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 East 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 East 16th St have a pool?
No, 6428 East 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 6428 East 16th St have accessible units?
No, 6428 East 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 East 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 East 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary