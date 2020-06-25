641 W 70th Terr

Amenities

Enjoy living in the coveted Armour Hills of Brookside! 2 year lease preferred!!

Quiet street with easy access to Brookside shopping and dining. Ward Parkway is also an easy drive for Trader Joe's and AMC movie theater.

Generous front porch with a porch swing greet you at this beautiful home!

Step into your living space with hardwood floors and built-in cabinets!

Off the living space are French doors leading into your 3 season room. This leads you out to the beautiful backyard with an in-ground pool and full-size hot tub with pergola! The owner will maintain the pool from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Tenants to maintain the hot tub and yard.

Gorgeous dining room with updated fixtures, just off your updated kitchen.

Tons of kitchen cabinet space and elevated bar area for entertaining!

Stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

1/2 bath off the kitchen for guests!

Upstairs, enjoy three bedrooms!

Huge master bedroom with two closets and built-in cabinetry for extra shoe space. Half bath located off the master.

Full bath features a walk-in steam shower with beautiful tile!

The basement comes with room for additional storage.

Detached two car garage!

Serious inquiries only, no pets preferred.