All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 641 W 70th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
641 W 70th Terr
Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:36 AM

641 W 70th Terr

641 West 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 West 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy living in the coveted Armour Hills of Brookside! 2 year lease preferred!!
Quiet street with easy access to Brookside shopping and dining. Ward Parkway is also an easy drive for Trader Joe's and AMC movie theater.
Generous front porch with a porch swing greet you at this beautiful home!
Step into your living space with hardwood floors and built-in cabinets!
Off the living space are French doors leading into your 3 season room. This leads you out to the beautiful backyard with an in-ground pool and full-size hot tub with pergola! The owner will maintain the pool from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Tenants to maintain the hot tub and yard.
Gorgeous dining room with updated fixtures, just off your updated kitchen.
Tons of kitchen cabinet space and elevated bar area for entertaining!
Stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
1/2 bath off the kitchen for guests!
Upstairs, enjoy three bedrooms!
Huge master bedroom with two closets and built-in cabinetry for extra shoe space. Half bath located off the master.
Full bath features a walk-in steam shower with beautiful tile!
The basement comes with room for additional storage.
Detached two car garage!
Serious inquiries only, no pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 W 70th Terr have any available units?
641 W 70th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 W 70th Terr have?
Some of 641 W 70th Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 W 70th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
641 W 70th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 W 70th Terr pet-friendly?
No, 641 W 70th Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 641 W 70th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 641 W 70th Terr offers parking.
Does 641 W 70th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 W 70th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 W 70th Terr have a pool?
Yes, 641 W 70th Terr has a pool.
Does 641 W 70th Terr have accessible units?
No, 641 W 70th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 641 W 70th Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 W 70th Terr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary