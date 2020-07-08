639 E 96th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c970af0040 ---- Tons of charm in this newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with all new tile flooring, backsplash,stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops, formal dining room, spacious living room with fireplace and built in bookshelves, both bathrooms completely remodeled, lovely covered front porch, fenced yard and 1 car garage. Must see! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups