Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

639 E 96th

639 East 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

639 East 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Willow Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c970af0040 ---- Tons of charm in this newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with all new tile flooring, backsplash,stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops, formal dining room, spacious living room with fireplace and built in bookshelves, both bathrooms completely remodeled, lovely covered front porch, fenced yard and 1 car garage. Must see! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 E 96th have any available units?
639 E 96th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 E 96th have?
Some of 639 E 96th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 E 96th currently offering any rent specials?
639 E 96th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 E 96th pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 E 96th is pet friendly.
Does 639 E 96th offer parking?
Yes, 639 E 96th offers parking.
Does 639 E 96th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 E 96th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 E 96th have a pool?
No, 639 E 96th does not have a pool.
Does 639 E 96th have accessible units?
No, 639 E 96th does not have accessible units.
Does 639 E 96th have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 E 96th does not have units with dishwashers.

