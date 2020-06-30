6304 North Colorado Avenue

Amenities
Ready now in the Northland! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This gorgeous home has loads of space with a cozy living room. Gorgeous eat in kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinets. Three bedrooms on the main level with an additional huge family room in basement. 2 car garage with large driveway. The back yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.