Kansas City, MO
6304 North Colorado Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

6304 North Colorado Avenue

6304 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6304 North Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready now in the Northland! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This gorgeous home has loads of space with a cozy living room. Gorgeous eat in kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinets. Three bedrooms on the main level with an additional huge family room in basement. 2 car garage with large driveway. The back yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
6304 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6304 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6304 North Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 North Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6304 North Colorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 6304 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6304 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 North Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

