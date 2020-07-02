All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

619 NE 115th Terr

619 Northeast 115th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

619 Northeast 115th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
619 NE 115th Terr Available 04/15/20 COMING SOON!! HUGE 3 Bdrm 3 Bth and 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 3 car garage and HUGE driveway! Fenced back yard and HUGE deck. New floors, kitchen appliances, and cool basement hang-out room with separate entrance! MUST see.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5680747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 NE 115th Terr have any available units?
619 NE 115th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 NE 115th Terr have?
Some of 619 NE 115th Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 NE 115th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
619 NE 115th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 NE 115th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 NE 115th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 619 NE 115th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 619 NE 115th Terr offers parking.
Does 619 NE 115th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 NE 115th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 NE 115th Terr have a pool?
No, 619 NE 115th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 619 NE 115th Terr have accessible units?
No, 619 NE 115th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 NE 115th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 NE 115th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

