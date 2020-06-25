All apartments in Kansas City
614 W 88th Ter
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

614 W 88th Ter

614 West 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

614 West 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waldo Charmer!!-Available for Showings NOW!! - Schedule your self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013812?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

An updated WALDO charmer! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home that has been updated to today's style inside. Beautiful aqua walls with clean white trim makes this home feel contemporary and comfortable. Eat in Kitchen is clean and updated with painted cabinets and white appliances, Entry to full unfinished basement and outside to lovely deck are also in kitchen. Nice deck and backyard for entertaining. No fence on property. Central AC and Heat. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities. Convenient location, beautiful home!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5150510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 W 88th Ter have any available units?
614 W 88th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 W 88th Ter have?
Some of 614 W 88th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 W 88th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
614 W 88th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 W 88th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 W 88th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 614 W 88th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 614 W 88th Ter offers parking.
Does 614 W 88th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 W 88th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 W 88th Ter have a pool?
No, 614 W 88th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 614 W 88th Ter have accessible units?
No, 614 W 88th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 614 W 88th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 W 88th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
