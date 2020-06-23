6012 E. 98th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1125 - 4 bed, 2 bath South Kansas City! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,058 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Attached two car garage

Back deck

Fireplace

Fenced in backyard



Schools:

Dobbs Elementary

Hickman Mills Junior High

Ruskin High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4557057)