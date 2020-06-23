All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6012 E. 98th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6012 E. 98th Street

6012 East 98th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6012 East 98th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1125 - 4 bed, 2 bath South Kansas City! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,058 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Attached two car garage
Back deck
Fireplace
Fenced in backyard

Schools:
Dobbs Elementary
Hickman Mills Junior High
Ruskin High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4557057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 E. 98th Street have any available units?
6012 E. 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 E. 98th Street have?
Some of 6012 E. 98th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 E. 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6012 E. 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 E. 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 E. 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6012 E. 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6012 E. 98th Street does offer parking.
Does 6012 E. 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 E. 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 E. 98th Street have a pool?
No, 6012 E. 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6012 E. 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 6012 E. 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 E. 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 E. 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
