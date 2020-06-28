All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102
600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102

600 Admiral Blvd · No Longer Available
Kansas City
The Downtown Loop
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

600 Admiral Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
internet access
media room
tennis court
Fantastic eastern views with extra large balcony!
Extra large bedrooms and living room!
Hardwood floors, large walk in closets and double sink in master bath!
Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher!
Washer and dryer included!
Two separate bedrooms!
All inclusive building with 24-hour concierge, theater, fitness, outdoor pool, additional storage, two parking spaces -one garage and one surface and google fiber all included in rent!
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have any available units?
600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have?
Some of 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 offers parking.
Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 has a pool.
Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have accessible units?
No, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102 has units with dishwashers.
