600 Admiral Boulevard - 1102

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage google fiber internet access media room tennis court

Fantastic eastern views with extra large balcony!

Extra large bedrooms and living room!

Hardwood floors, large walk in closets and double sink in master bath!

Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher!

Washer and dryer included!

Two separate bedrooms!

All inclusive building with 24-hour concierge, theater, fitness, outdoor pool, additional storage, two parking spaces -one garage and one surface and google fiber all included in rent!

No pets please.