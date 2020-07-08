All apartments in Kansas City
600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904

600 Admiral Boulevard · (402) 203-7962
Location

600 Admiral Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available for rent NOW; located within The View, a high-rise building located downtown Kansas City. Easy access to I-70, and 5-7 min drive to UMKC School of Medicine. Gorgeous hardwood floors & stunning views from 19th floor!

Building Amenities: Business Center, Club/Party Room, Concierge, Fitness Center, Massage Room, Indoor & Outdoor Pool, Tanning Bed, Sauna, Tennis Court, Catering Kitchen, Common Area WiFI, Doorman, SPA/Hot tub, Theater Room, Conference Room, Dedicated Guest Parking.

Unit is equipped with all appliances including washer/dryer. Wired for Google Fiber. 1 garage parking space included.

12-month lease unless otherwise stated.
$40 credit/ background check per tenant required.
Tenants are responsible for the following utilities; Electric, Cable, and Internet.
NO Pets.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed- property subject to change due to price and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have any available units?
600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have?
Some of 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 offers parking.
Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 has a pool.
Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have accessible units?
No, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904 has units with dishwashers.
