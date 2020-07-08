600 Admiral Blvd Apt 1904

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities business center conference room concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage google fiber guest parking hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available for rent NOW; located within The View, a high-rise building located downtown Kansas City. Easy access to I-70, and 5-7 min drive to UMKC School of Medicine. Gorgeous hardwood floors & stunning views from 19th floor!



Building Amenities: Business Center, Club/Party Room, Concierge, Fitness Center, Massage Room, Indoor & Outdoor Pool, Tanning Bed, Sauna, Tennis Court, Catering Kitchen, Common Area WiFI, Doorman, SPA/Hot tub, Theater Room, Conference Room, Dedicated Guest Parking.



Unit is equipped with all appliances including washer/dryer. Wired for Google Fiber. 1 garage parking space included.



12-month lease unless otherwise stated.

$40 credit/ background check per tenant required.

Tenants are responsible for the following utilities; Electric, Cable, and Internet.

NO Pets.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed- property subject to change due to price and availability.