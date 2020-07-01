6 E 63RD STREET

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Brookside - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Brookside.

The home offers a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, decorative fireplace, washer and dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, a covered porch, and an unfinished basement.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

For the average utility rates please contact Spire, Evergy, & KCMO Water Services.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*



