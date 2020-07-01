All apartments in Kansas City
Location

6 East 63rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Brookside - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Brookside.
The home offers a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, decorative fireplace, washer and dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, a covered porch, and an unfinished basement.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.
For the average utility rates please contact Spire, Evergy, & KCMO Water Services.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5660489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 E 63RD STREET have any available units?
6 E 63RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 E 63RD STREET have?
Some of 6 E 63RD STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 E 63RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6 E 63RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E 63RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 E 63RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6 E 63RD STREET offer parking?
No, 6 E 63RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6 E 63RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 E 63RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E 63RD STREET have a pool?
No, 6 E 63RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6 E 63RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6 E 63RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6 E 63RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 E 63RD STREET has units with dishwashers.

