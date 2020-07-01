All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

5736 Tracy Ave IV-056

5736 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5736 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5736 Tracy ~ MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! ACT FAST!! - This 1198 sq ft home was built in 1935 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Call or text 816. 503.6219 today to schedule your viewing!

Rent Special..... receive 1 month of FREE rent w/ approved Application.

Rent is now ONLY 795!! What a steal for the area - close to everything! $35 application fee per adult 18 and older, $800 security deposit.

Qualifications: NO Section 8, Income must be 3.25 times the rent, No evictions in the last 5 years, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time fee.

Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.

For fastest results call or email celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com

(RLNE5435079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have any available units?
5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 is pet friendly.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 offer parking?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not offer parking.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have a pool?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not have a pool.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have accessible units?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5736 Tracy Ave IV-056 does not have units with air conditioning.

