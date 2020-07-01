5736 Tracy Ave IV-056

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5736 Tracy ~ MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! ACT FAST!! - This 1198 sq ft home was built in 1935 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Call or text 816. 503.6219 today to schedule your viewing!



Rent Special..... receive 1 month of FREE rent w/ approved Application.



Rent is now ONLY 795!! What a steal for the area - close to everything! $35 application fee per adult 18 and older, $800 security deposit.



Qualifications: NO Section 8, Income must be 3.25 times the rent, No evictions in the last 5 years, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time fee.



Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.



For fastest results call or email celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com



(RLNE5435079)