5720 East 40th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute home features stunning new hardwood flooring, and a newly remodeled kitchen offering new kitchen countertops, new cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also features a newly refurbished bathroom, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 435 Hwy and right off of Cleaver Blvd. surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:



Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

$100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.