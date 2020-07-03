All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020

5720 East 40th Terrace

Location

5720 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute home features stunning new hardwood flooring, and a newly remodeled kitchen offering new kitchen countertops, new cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also features a newly refurbished bathroom, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 435 Hwy and right off of Cleaver Blvd. surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:

Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
$100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 East 40th Terrace have any available units?
5720 East 40th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 East 40th Terrace have?
Some of 5720 East 40th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 East 40th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5720 East 40th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 East 40th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 East 40th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5720 East 40th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5720 East 40th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5720 East 40th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 East 40th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 East 40th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5720 East 40th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5720 East 40th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5720 East 40th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 East 40th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 East 40th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

