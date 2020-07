Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute ranch style home, with lots of dry basement storage.... 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with a 1 car garage with house entry. Fence backyard, off street packing. The covered deck on the back is a great outdoor space! This is a great property call today to take a peek!



816-905-6252 or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com