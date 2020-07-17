All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5613 Northwest 66th Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

5613 Northwest 66th Terrace

5613 Northwest 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5613 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Park Hill School District.  The kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator (As Is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets. Home also features a living room with a fireplace, W/D connections, and patio for outside entertaining. HOA provides lawn maintenance and snow removal. Pets are possible with approval and additional deposit of $500 and pet rent of $30 per pet per month. Lawn/snow removal are provided.  This is a non-smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have any available units?
5613 Northwest 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have?
Some of 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Northwest 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Northwest 66th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary