Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful corner house, fenced all the way around. 3 bedroom and an extra room for an office or study. Freshly painted, Brand New Carpet, this property has lots of space and the original wood trim is gorgeous!



Call Today 816-905-6252

Apply Online www.nalamanagement.com