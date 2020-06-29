All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:31 PM

5501 Northeast 80th Terrace

5501 Northeast 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Northeast 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and well maintained condo in Brighton Crossing offers dining room, living room, 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms as well as a spacious kitchen with refrigerator(as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The home also features a stackable washer and dryer and a patio with storage closet. HOA paid by owner and provides trash removal, snow removal, landscaping and water. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have any available units?
5501 Northeast 80th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have?
Some of 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Northeast 80th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Northeast 80th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

