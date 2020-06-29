5501 Northeast 80th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and well maintained condo in Brighton Crossing offers dining room, living room, 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms as well as a spacious kitchen with refrigerator(as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The home also features a stackable washer and dryer and a patio with storage closet. HOA paid by owner and provides trash removal, snow removal, landscaping and water. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property.

