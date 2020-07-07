5425 Harrison St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home.



This gorgeous home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, a spacious floor plan, and a large open kitchen.



This house is located in south Kansas City right next to UMKC and Rockhurst University.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



