Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5425 Harrison St.

5425 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5425 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home.

This gorgeous home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, a spacious floor plan, and a large open kitchen.

This house is located in south Kansas City right next to UMKC and Rockhurst University.
Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5169196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Harrison St. have any available units?
5425 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5425 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
No, 5425 Harrison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5425 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 5425 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5425 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5425 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.

