5400 Paseo Boulevard

pet friendly parking recently renovated

To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 .Cutie for rent in the popular Rockhurst U. area! Add your personal touches to convert to a great affordable home. Open living / dining with lots of natural light. Newer vinyl windows and recently renovated bathroom. Off-street parking in back. Rent is $700+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $800 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.