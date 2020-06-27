All apartments in Kansas City
5400 Paseo Boulevard
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:35 PM

5400 Paseo Boulevard

5400 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 .Cutie for rent in the popular Rockhurst U. area! Add your personal touches to convert to a great affordable home. Open living / dining with lots of natural light. Newer vinyl windows and recently renovated bathroom. Off-street parking in back. Rent is $700+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $800 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have any available units?
5400 Paseo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5400 Paseo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Paseo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Paseo Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Paseo Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Paseo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Paseo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5400 Paseo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5400 Paseo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Paseo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Paseo Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Paseo Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
