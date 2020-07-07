5346 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come take a look at this cute house in Swope Parkway~Elmwood!

Step into your front door to your living room with lots of natural light.

Next up, cozy dining area.

Off of dining area is the kitchen with plenty of cabinets, oven/range and refrigerator.

Three bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Basement with washer and dryer.

Garage for your vehicle or for additional storage.

Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Pets ok on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

Reach out to us for viewing details!