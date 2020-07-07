All apartments in Kansas City
Location

5346 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come take a look at this cute house in Swope Parkway~Elmwood!
Step into your front door to your living room with lots of natural light.
Next up, cozy dining area.
Off of dining area is the kitchen with plenty of cabinets, oven/range and refrigerator.
Three bedrooms and one full bathroom.
Basement with washer and dryer.
Garage for your vehicle or for additional storage.
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Pets ok on a case by case basis with pet deposit.
Reach out to us for viewing details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
5346 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 5346 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5346 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5346 Cleveland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5346 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5346 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

