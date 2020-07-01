5335 Paseo, Unit A

Duplex near Rockhurst and UMKC - This duplex is located within walking distance of Rockhurst University. The duplex has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen appliances included are: Refrigerator and Stove. There are Washer and Dryer hookups in the basement. There is a mix hardwood floors and Vinyl throughout the duplex. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent per month. See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555 Rent is $750.00 Per Month
(RLNE5269808)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
