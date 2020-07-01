All apartments in Kansas City
Location

5335 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex near Rockhurst and UMKC - This duplex is located within walking distance of Rockhurst University. The duplex has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen appliances included are: Refrigerator and Stove. There are Washer and Dryer hookups in the basement. There is a mix hardwood floors and Vinyl throughout the duplex. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent per month.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $750.00 Per Month

(RLNE5269808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have any available units?
5335 Paseo, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have?
Some of 5335 Paseo, Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Paseo, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Paseo, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Paseo, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Paseo, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A offer parking?
No, 5335 Paseo, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Paseo, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have a pool?
No, 5335 Paseo, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5335 Paseo, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Paseo, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Paseo, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

