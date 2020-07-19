5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely adorable house, which you will not believe looking at the outside; inside. Updated inside new granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom and large sunny living area, with sliding glass doors to a huge deck and backyard. Extra storage with shed and detached garage. It is a must see!!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*



Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.